Mayor praises the 'big hearts and generosity' of Malaga people for their efforts to help Ukraine refugees Over 500 families have offered accommodation for people who have fled the war in their own country, and over 20,000 kilos of humanitarian aid is leaving for Poland today

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has praised the solidarity shown by the people of the city since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has thanked the more than 500 families who have offered to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees and all the people who have donated humanitarian aid. For example, more than 20,000 kilos of essential items are being sent to Poland today, Monday.

“The response has been really encouraging and demonstrates the big hearts and generosity of the people of Malaga,” the mayor said on Sunday, but he also pointed out that it needs to continue. “We have to maintain this spirit of solidarity all the time this situation lasts,” he said.

The government’s fourth reception centre for Ukrainian refugees is due to open in Malaga in the next few days. It is being set up in the Palacio de Congresos, where staff will register the new arrivals and arrange accommodation for those who need it, as well as assisting with any administrative processes.

Meanwhile, the nine firefighters from the provincial fire consortium who left Malaga on Friday morning have arrived safely at the border in Poland and delivered 3,000 kilos of emergency equipment and material for their counterparts in Ukraine. They are now picking up women and children refugees, and will bring them back to Malaga, where they are due to arrive on Wednesday or Thursday.