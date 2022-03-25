Malaga firefighters take equipment to their counterparts in Ukraine, before returning with refugees Nine members of the provincial fire brigade are travelling in three vans loaded with essential items and will be bringing about a dozen Ukrainian women and children back with them

Nine members of Malaga's Provincial Fire Consortium (CPB) left for the border with Ukraine on Friday morning in three vans loaded with 3,000 kilos of technical and safety equipment, to support Ukrainian colleagues who are suffering major losses of gear as a consequence of the Russian invasion of their country.

Among the material they have requested are protective uniforms, rescue materials, torches, helmets, tents, electric generators and motor-driven fans, which are especially useful in renewing the air in underground protection zones during artillery bombardments.

The president of the Malaga provincial council, Francisco Salado, has praised the “extraordinary solidarity work” by the firefighters, who have decided to help their Ukrainian counterparts who are in “very difficult circumstances”. He pointed out that on 6 March six other firefighters had travelled to Poland and the border with Ukraine with sanitary and technical supplies, and came back to Malaga with 11 refugees who have been provided with accommodation through the Maydan association on the Costa del Sol.

Alfonso Parada of the Fire Consortium says that despite the war the Ukrainian firefighters are continuing to work in very precarious conditions, which is why they need more technical material.

Interpreters and medical items

The expedition, which will travel 3,500 kilometres to the Polish border with Ukraine, includes a vehicle from the Maydan association carrying interpreters as well as medical material. Some local companies have contributed to the cost of the trip.

The firefighters expect to reach the Ukraine border on Sunday night and return to Malaga, if all goes according to plan, on 30 or 31 March. They will be bringing about a dozen Ukrainian women and children with them.