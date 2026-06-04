Malaga's PTA to house future Unicaja tech hub with capacity for 200 employees

Nuria Triguero Malaga 04/06/2026 a las 15:02h.

Unicaja plans to launch a technology hub at Malaga TechPark in the first quarter of 2027, with capacity for up to 200 employees. This hub will house all of its teams and projects focused on creating solutions based on data, AI and business innovation.

The bank group also plans to open a new data centre in Madrid, which, according to spokespeople, "will strengthen the bank's technological capabilities and contribute to improving operational resilience, service continuity and system security".

Both initiatives are complementary and form part of Unicaja's 2025-2027 strategic plan, which includes investing around 250 million euros in technology and innovation.

The hub will be "a benchmark space for teams, designed to foster new capabilities and facilitate more agile and collaborative ways of working, aligned with business needs".

The centre's building will integrate open workspaces with co-creation environments and areas for forums and meetings. The team behind the design is Zityhub, under the direction of the architect Ángel Serrano. Its main features are "functionality, flexibility and well-being" with the aim of creating "an environment that favours collaboration between teams and strengthens the connection with the technological ecosystem of the PTA".

"This hub was created with the aim of promoting new, more collaborative ways of working, focused on generating value for the business," Unicaja representative Juan Median said. "It will also help attract and develop talent and strengthen our capabilities in strategic areas such as data and innovation," he added.

Unicaja's real estate manager Rosario Aracena highlighted the architectural thought in the project, which involves the construction of a building "designed to become a reference space within the PTA, combining functionality, open spaces and meeting areas".

New data centre

In parallel, Unicaja is advancing in the development of the Atlas project, the backbone of the transition towards a new technological infrastructure model, which includes "the redefinition of the current topology and the enhancement of available capabilities".

This new model will allow Unicaja to "significantly improve its operational resilience, business continuity and security capabilities". The rollout of Atlas will begin this year. It will take place over several phases until mid-2028 to facilitate an orderly implementation aligned with operational needs.

The centre will facilitate the management of data growth and the progressive deployment of new digital solutions, such as advanced analytics or artificial intelligence, responding to the technological needs arising from Unicaja's business growth.

The project includes high standards of availability and redundancy, as well as increased processing capacity, with the installation of a data processing centre in Madrid.

"This project addresses the need to continue evolving our technological infrastructure in an increasingly demanding environment. It allows us to strengthen security, advance regulatory compliance and prepare to integrate new capabilities related to data and innovation," Director General of Technology Estrella Botas said. "Furthermore, it contributes to consolidating a more robust network, better prepared to meet the technological challenges of the coming years," she concluded.