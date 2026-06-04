Malaga's future Costco to offer variety of services: from changing car tires to buying engagement rings

The construction of the Costco at the Málaga Nostrum retail park.

Cristina Vallejo 04/06/2026 a las 14:14h.

Costco, the hypermarket currently under construction at the Málaga Nostrum retail park, due to open next spring, will be a place for all kinds of shopping, from the most mundane to the most refined items.

Customers will be able to refuel their vehicle before the end of the year, as the petrol station will be the first to open.

The Costco petrol station in Malaga will serve Kirkland Signature brand diesel and petrol, which, thanks to their additives, promises to keep the engine clean.

The tire replacement workshop will offer top brands and provide services such as mounting and balancing, pressure checks, inflation and puncture repairs.

Moving on to the finer things, Costco will have a jewellery department selling precious stones such as sapphires, rubies, topazes, amethysts, as well as diamonds, pearls and gold.

The future Costco will even provide services in the health sector. Its hearing centre will offer hearing tests, hearing aid technology and maintenance services.

The hypermarket will also feature an optical shop where customers can purchase everything from progressive lenses to sunglasses and photochromic transition lenses, which adapt to changing light conditions when moving from dark indoors to bright outdoors. To provide these services, Costco is currently seeking optical and hearing specialists.

Of course, like every hypermarket, the future Costco will have food (including organic products and wine), clothes, appliances, furniture, office equipment, pet products and all kinds of electronic and audiovisual devices, sporting goods and toys.

Restaurant and catering

There will also be a restaurant and catering area, where customers can eat and order food for special occasions.

The company will hire staff specialised in cake decorating and sushi preparation, for example.

To help customers spot the best deals, Costco has its own jargon: 'wow' products, those that leave you speechless because of their price or rarity; 'treasures', which are available for a very short time; the 'fence' area to the left of the entrance where customers can find seasonal items or new arrivals; and the 'headers' of each section, where the best deals are located.

The Malaga hypermarket will be the sixth Costco to open in Spain. Worldwide, the retail group has nearly 1,000 stores, 635 of which in the US and Puerto Rico.

To shop at any of these supermarkets, customers need a loyalty card as members. The card costs 36.30 euros per year for individual customers and 30.25 euros for business members.