Malaga fair draws to a close with 93.57% hotel occupancy, 5% higher than forecast

The Aehcos Costa del Sol hoteliers' association forecasts that the Feria de Málaga, which this year takes place between 14 and 23 August, will end ... with an occupancy rate of 93.5%. Last year, the fair was one night longer, from 14 to 24 August, and reached an only slightly higher occupancy rate of 93.62%.

The final result exceeds Aehcos' initial forecast, which predicted that the fair would end with a hotel occupancy rate of less than 88.4%.

According to Aehcos, both 2025 and 2026 recorded the highest occupancy rates at the start of the fair, with tourists seeking to experience the night of the fireworks and the first weekend.

Between 14 and 16 August (two nights), hotels were 96.08%, while in 2025 they were at 96.7% between 14 and 17 August (three nights).

Meanwhile, as the fair draws to a close, occupancy is forecast to reach 93.93% from 21 to 23 August (two nights), which would represent an improvement of 3.53% on the 2025 figures, when occupancy stood at just 90.4% from 22 to 24 August.

International visitors account for the majority of hotel guests in Malaga city centre, with 60.35%, compared with 39.65% of domestic visitors. According to Aehcos, this once again highlights the importance of international markets and their ability to generate demand during periods of particular significance for the city.

Last-minute bookings are becoming increasingly important

Aehcos welcomes the hotel sector's performance during the Feria. "The Feria continues being one of the major events capable of generating tourist activity and demand for hotel accommodation in Malaga city. This year, we have once again seen a strong response from visitors, particularly from the international market."

At the same time, however, Aehcos warns: "We must be cautious when assessing the results, because the trend in demand this summer is showing that last-minute bookings are becoming increasingly significant. The fact that occupancy rates have varied throughout the fair demonstrates precisely the importance of this last-minute factor."

The hotel industry association believes that the figures from this fair once again highlight Málaga's ability to maintain its appeal as an urban and cultural destination during the summer, as well as the role its major events play in generating economic activity for the city as a whole.

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