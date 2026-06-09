Malaga waiter attack: suspect looked for victim in several restaurants before stabbing

María José Díaz Alcalá and Irene Quirante 09/06/2026 a las 09:33h.

The National Police are still trying to locate the perpetrator of the stabbing of a 19-year-old waiter in Malaga city centre on Sunday.

According to information SUR has had access to, the assailant went looking for the victim and asked at several nearby establishments if the young man worked there. He eventually found him.

According to sources, the restaurant staff noticed that the suspect was nervous and that he had one hand hidden in his pocket, where he allegedly kept the knife. Once he found his victim, he stabbed him several times and immediately fled on foot.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night, shortly before 11.30pm. Several customers were still eating and drinking at the establishment.

According to witnesses who spoke to SUR, the scene quickly sparked panic among the diners, who jumped up from their tables and began to run in terror.

The victim had only been working at the restaurant for a few weeks. The attacker allegedly took advantage of a moment when the young man had his back turned.

The victim suffered three stab wounds to his back, collarbone and forearm. The injuries were not life-threatening.

His coworkers immediately realised what had happened, but they didn't have time to stop the assailant as he fled. As soon as the attack occurred, they applied a tourniquet to the waiter, who was lying on the floor and bleeding heavily. Although he remained conscious throughout, he required hospital assistance.

The incident has prompted an investigation to clarify the circumstances and identify the perpetrator.

According to initial hypotheses, the assailant sought out the victim after the two had a disagreement a few days prior. The investigators have not released further details about the reason for the disagreement.