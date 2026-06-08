Young Malaga waiter stabbed in the back during work in the city centre

Irene Quirante and María José Díaz Alcalá 08/06/2026 a las 12:44h.

A 19-year-old man suffered a knife attack late on Sunday night while working at a restaurant in Malaga city centre. According to initial reports, another individual attacked him from behind while he was serving customers.

It happened shortly before 11.30pm. Witnesses called the emergency services to request urgent medical assistance for an injured man who was losing a lot of blood.

Sources have confirmed that the victim suffered three stab wounds: one in the shoulder, another in the collarbone and a third in the forearm. Emergency medical personnel rushed him to hospital.

When the police arrived at the scene, the perpetrator had already fled. There is an open investigation trying to identify them.

Just a few days earlier, on Wednesday, a 25-year-old man was also stabbed in the heart of Malaga, in the Soho district. The incident occurred at around 7.50pm, after which the assailants fled in two cars. The victim was discharged from hospital a few hours later.

The swift police operation led to the arrest of six individuals, four in the Málaga Nostrum area and two on the motorway near Antequera. It appears that the victim and the suspects were to appear in court this week for another firearms incident.

The knife attack occurred when both parties had arranged to meet with their lawyers for this hearing. The offices were located just a few metres apart and their meetings were scheduled for the same time, so they ended up stumbling upon each other in the street.