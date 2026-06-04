Young Malaga resident rushed to hospital after stabbing in the city centre

Irene Quirante and María José Díaz Alcalá Malaga 04/06/2026 a las 11:37h.

A knife attack in Malaga city centre on Wednesday evening ended with a 25-year-old man in hospital.

The incident occurred on Alameda de Colón, in the highly tourist Soho area, at around 7.50pm, when several witnesses alerted the emergency services to a knife attack with several people involved.

The dispatcher mobilised various police units and medical personnel to the scene.

According to witnesses, the perpetrators used a knife to stab the victim and then fled towards Carretera de Cádiz in two vehicles. The police reportedly managed to intercept and arrest several individuals. Early reports say that there were at least four people involved.

In the meantime, an ambulance took the young man to hospital. At the moment, there is no information about the severity of his injuries.

According to sources, around 30 or 40 relatives of the victim gathered at the hospital, which prompted police intervention. The National Police made several arrests as some of the relatives had outstanding warrants.

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