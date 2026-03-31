Malaga subsidised rental project overwhelmed by demand

Photo of the construction site in the Teatinos district in Malaga, where Lagoom Living is building 62 homes.

Nuria Triguero Malaga Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 13:18 Share

Developer Lagoom Living received more than 7,100 applications in the 15 days after it opened the process for the 62 subsidised rental flats it is building in Malaga's Teatinos district.

The registration period for the allocation of the first homes on plot R3 has closed with a massive response, demonstrating, once again, the urgent need to expand the supply of affordable rental housing in the city.

These 62 homes are part of a development of 530 subsidised rental units. They were allocated on a first come, first served basis. The list of successful applicants will be published on this link at 2pm on 31 March.

The period for submitting appeals is open until 9 April, inclusive. Afterwards, Lagoom Living will public the complete and final list.

Meanwhile, Lagoom Living is already moving forward with planning a second phase of allocation that will include nearly 100 new homes within the same development. The Distrito Universidad institutional collaboration model is a pioneering project resulting from the partnership between the Spanish government, the regional government of Andalucía and Malaga city council and funded by the EU's Next Generation programme.

Of the available properties, 19 are one-bedroom flats, two of which are adapted for people with disabilities, and one is for people with reduced mobility. Their surface area is approximately 60 square metres and rental prices range from 632.11 to 640.13 euros per month, including utilities.

There are also nine three-bedroom flats with a surface area of approximately 90 square metres and a monthly rent of between 864.42 and 873.87 euros, including utilities, as well as 34 four-bedroom flats, each approximately 90 square metres, with rents ranging from 863.82 to 876.30 euros per month, also including utilities.

These homes include parking spaces of 30.17 square metres and storage units of between six and eight square metres, which will be rented at 4.41 euros per square metre per month. Lagoom also offers the option to rent a second parking space for 110.25 euros per month.

Requirements

All applicants had to complete the following criteria: have a registration in the Registro Municipal de Vivienda Protegida de Málaga, provide proof of census registration dating back at least one year and not own any other properties. Furthermore, the rent may not exceed 30 per cent of the total income of the household.

Applicants had to provide proof of a minimum income per household or cohabitation unit for the previous fiscal year. This may not exceed 25,280 euros per year for one-bedroom homes; 34,600 euros per year for three bedrooms; and 34,600 euros per year for four bedrooms.

The maximum income per household or cohabitation unit has to be equivalent to 5.5 times the Iprem (the index that measures eligibility for social aid) depending on the number of members per household. In the case of one member: 53,720.93 euros; in the case of two members: 71,076.92 euros; and in the case of three or more members: 71,076.92 euros.