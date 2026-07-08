Malaga residents granted second temporary car park as compensation for metro extension inconveniences

SUR 08/07/2026 a las 09:46h.

Andalucía's regional ministry of public works has begun work on a second temporary car park on Calle Jorge Loring in Malaga to compensate residents for the construction of the metro extension to the future hospital that is disrupting traffic in the area.

The new lot, to be ready in two and a half months, will have 32 parking spaces, in addition to the 32 existing spaces in the first lot. One of these spaces will be reserved for people with reduced mobility.

This project will renovate a severely degraded urban area in need of wider pavements, improved paving and tree replacement. In addition, the workers have relocated a children's playground to a nearby green space at the corner of Calle Leopoldo Morante and Calle Juan Sánchez.

The project also includes stormwater drainage, street lighting upgrades and the replacement of signage for public parking areas.

Seven mulberry trees will replace the current orange trees, which constantly leave behind debris on the pavement. New flowering plants will beautify the area.

Work on the second section, which began a year ago and runs 653 metres along Calle Santa Elena and Calle Eugenio Gross, is progressing smoothly, with 40 per cent of the retaining walls completed.

The extension of the metro to the new hospital will have a total length of 1.8 kilometres, entirely underground. It contains three sections for the execution of the civil works, including the construction of a station in each section.

The estimated budget is 244 million euros, co-financed by ERDF funds from the EU.

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