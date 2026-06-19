Malaga private sports and social club Mediterráneo's new president guarantees no membership fee rise amid renovations

Ignacio Lillo 19/06/2026 Actualizado a las 13:37h.

Members will not pay anything extra for the Club Mediterráneo's new 30-year concession, according to newly elected president Antonio Díaz Villalta. He says the club can cover the three-million-euro fee through loans and increased revenue.

Our conversation takes place in the café at the club's headquarters, where members can now have breakfast again. It may seem like a small change, but members have long demanded it and the new president has already delivered it as his first promise.

Antonio Manuel Díaz Villalta has just been elected president of the historic sports club, which now has more than 3,700 members. When you include sporting affiliates, the club counts over 4,300 participants and employs 113 staff. He says this makes the organisation comparable to "a small town hall", especially as it also runs a marina with more than 100 berths.

The 55-year-old Malaga-born telecommunications engineer has belonged to the club since birth. He decided to stand for election out of "affection" for the institution and says his background in business consultancy gives him the tools to improve how it runs. "This is the right moment. My work allows it, I have the experience, and I can help improve processes. That is what I plan to do at the club," he says.

The port authority will grant a new 30-year concession, which requires significant payments. Díaz Villalta says the club now needs more professional and transparent management. He leads a new board made up of economists, architects, interior designers, IT specialists, HR managers, academics and sports experts. "I didn't build this team to win an election, I built it to run the club," he states.

Díaz Villalta confirms the club will keep its headquarters in La Malagueta. He says only administrative steps remain before the state port authority in Madrid finalises the concession, after receiving approval from the local port authority. He expects final confirmation within weeks or months.

The extension comes with a three-million-euro cost, which has worried members. The president also admits investment in facilities has slowed in recent years while the club waited for the concession renewal, leaving some infrastructure in need of upgrades.

The club has now approved a five million budget: three million for the concession and two million for maintenance work. The new leadership team is also preparing a wider investment plan for its four-year term.

Members have asked whether fees will rise. Díaz Villalta rules this out. "We will not touch membership fees," he says. He explains that better financial management will make this possible.

He plans to increase revenue by making better use of the club's facilities. "The club used to have 13,000 square metres when it had the old boat house. Now we also have a 12,000-square-metre marina, but we barely use it," he says.

He adds that the club needs to activate its empty buildings and meet its commitments to the port authority for new construction. The aim is to maximise space and increase income. The club will expand activities and services to reduce waiting lists and offer more variety, especially for older members. The plan also aims to ease pressure on the main headquarters and make better use of the marina.

The club will also remove the entry fee for new members from 15 July, in a move designed to encourage former members and their families to rejoin. Díaz Villalta says the new plan has already created enthusiasm.

Plans for the marina include a new two-level gym, larger changing rooms, a restaurant open to the public, training rooms in partnership with the port authority, meeting spaces, parking and possibly a swimming pool. He says the goal involves running both sites at full capacity and offering the same services at the marina as at the main club.

The La Malagueta site will focus more on older members, with activities such as aquagym, tai chi, back school classes, pilates, and an adapted gym. The president also promises greater transparency. "We want to share every step with members, including both successes and setbacks," he says. The club has launched new communication channels, including WhatsApp updates, social media and video content.

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