Malaga police search for violent robbery perpetrators who held jewellery shop owners at gunpoint

María José Díaz Alcalá 23/06/2026 a las 12:14h.

The National Police have opened an investigation into the violent robbery that took place at a jewellery shop in Malaga's Huelin district on Monday.

According to initial reports, the perpetrators entered the establishment at around 10am, posing as customers and wearing sunglasses to partially conceal their faces.

According to various sources, they pulled out a firearm while the owners were showing them some jewellery. Holding the victims at gunpoint, they knocked them to the ground and tied them up before fleeing with the loot.

SUR has not received information regarding the exact number of the stolen items or their total value.

Malaga police have opened an investigation to identify and locate the perpetrators.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports