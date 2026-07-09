Malaga police notify Sacaba motorhome owners they are committing an offence by staying

Matías Stuber 09/07/2026 a las 15:19h.

The conflict in the area of Sacaba beach in Malaga took a new turn on Wednesday. Despite the eviction order in place for the settlement near the Térmica road, motorhome owners hold that it is the only way they can live in Malaga given the difficulty of finding accessible housing.

In response to their resistance, the Local Police in the area have formally identified the owners of the vehicles still there (approximately 45 motorhomes and mobile properties).

The police have notified the owners that they are committing an offence by remaining in Sacaba, citing article 556.1 of the Penal Code, which punishes disobedience to authority with fines and prison sentences of up to one year.

The settlement inhabitants have asked the city council for a viable alternative solution before leaving the site permanently. According to sources, the police intervention is part of the city council's intention to reclaim this area of Sacaba without having to use force.

There were no incidents during the police intervention, although they did send a clear message: the legal options for the settlement to remain are almost nonexistent.

In theory, this formal identification of the motorhome owners is the necessary administrative and legal step before proceeding, if necessary, with the forced eviction or the imposition of corresponding fines. The city council's intention is to avoid having to enforce these fines.

Origin of the conflict

What began as a regular and sporadic meeting point for campervans gradually transformed into a permanent settlement that eventually housed around 500 people.

The housing crisis, the rise of this nomadic lifestyle and the lack of a regulated and public campsite in Malaga created the current conflict.

As the number of motorhomes grew, so did the complaints from residents' associations in the surrounding neighbourhoods, who have repeatedly denounced the degradation of public space, health problems due to the lack of basic water and waste disposal services, as well as the massive occupation of beach car parks.

President of the Los Sacabeños residents' association Fernando Rueda told SUR that they haven't been able to peacefully co-exist with the settlement inhabitants for three years. Given "the inaction of the city council, the problem has worsened".

The city council, under the pressure from residents, effectively issued an eviction order that has only been partially implemented, as the land has not been completely cleared. Some motorhome owners left for nearby locations, such as Peñón del Cuervo or Guadalmar.

The spokespeople and members of the settlement firmly defend their position, stating that it is not a simple holiday whim, but that for many the motorhome has become their only viable housing alternative in the face of the prohibitive prices of the traditional rental market.

They demand negotiations with the city council and suggest the provision of a suitable municipal space, with water, electricity and waste disposal points, at a public or social price, where they can move their vehicles without violating regulations.

With police identifications now under way, the ball is back in the city council's court, which faces the challenge of enforcing current legislation under the shadow of an underlying social problem that the mere use of police force will hardly be able to completely resolve.

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