Around 70 Malaga motorhome owners remain in Sacaba this Tuesday, day of scheduled eviction

Matías Stuber 07/07/2026 a las 13:54h.

Banners, small makeshift barricades and housing rights groups represented the anti-eviction efforts in Malaga's Sacaba area on Tuesday morning, for when the city council had scheduled the eviction of motorhomes.

Despite the notice, around 70 vehicles remained in the area. Their owners expressed their unwillingness to leave without the municipal authorities offering them an alternative solution.

On behalf of the Los Sacabeños residents' association, Fernando Rueda highlighted the seriousness of a problem dating back three years. He stated that "the inaction of the city council" has only led to the worsening of the issue.

According to Rueda, discontent prevails among some 1,600 residents of the area, who have denounced a "drastic deterioration in the safety, tranquility and hygiene of their streets". The residents' representative highlighted "serious problems such as noise, accumulated filth in public toiets and the presence of dangerous dog breeds where children walk".

Furthermore, Rueda said that the city council is aware of the robberies and burglaries in the area. While acknowledging that many of the motorhome owners are "very good people", he criticised others for being inconsiderate, causing residents' indignation.

Rueda demands that the city council act immediately and propose viable alternatives. He suggests "finding a plot of land and adapting it so that these people can have their bathrooms, restoring normalcy and coexistence for the residents of Sacaba".

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city