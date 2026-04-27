Malaga police investigate fourth shooting in two weeks

María José Díaz Alcalá Monday, 27 April 2026, 10:25 Share

The National Police are investigating another shooting that occurred this past weekend in the city of Malaga. This latest incident, the fourth involving a firearm in the last two weeks, took place in the García Grana neighborhood, in the Cruz de Humilladero district.

The incident took place near Plaza de la Biznaga at around 4am. When the police arrived, they only found several bullet casings in the area, but were unable to locate the perpetrators.

As in the previous cases, there have been no reported injuries.

The previous shooting occurred in the Palma-Palmilla district in the early hours of Friday, 17 April. The alleged perpetrators fired several shots at the facade of a building on Calle Doctor Carrión Pérez. The police have also been investigating this case, which allegedly stems from a debt issue.

The incident on 17 April occurred just hours after a shooting in the La Trinidad neighbourhood, where several people reported hearing gunshots on Calle Jaboneros on Thursday afternoon. According to sources, at least four or five people were involved in the incident.

The first shooting in this series of incidents over the past two weeks also happened in La Trinidad. It was around 4.50am on Sunday, 12 April, when the police received alerts concerning gunshots near Plaza Bravo. Upon arrival, they found 17 bullet casings.