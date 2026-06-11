Malaga police deal blow to clandestine car repair shops

Photo the Local Police have provided from one of the operations against illegal car repair shops in Malaga.

Irene Quirante 11/06/2026 a las 13:43h.

The Malaga Local Police are closely monitoring clandestine car repair shops in the city, particularly in the Guadalhorce industrial park, with a high concentration along the Azucarera-Intelhorce road and adjacent streets.

The police have established a special operation which has led to 19 complaints and one arrest since the start of 2026.

According to a police statement, the operation has identified a total of 72 people and reported 12 cases concerning activity without the required municipal authorisation.

The police have also filed nine other reports for changing oils or other automotive fluids and for dumping polluting waste in public areas.

The most tense incident within this operation occurred in March, when the police surprised a 26-year-old man performing mechanical repairs in the street. According to the police, when asked to identify himself, the man repeatedly refused and verbally abused the police. The young man encouraged the other people present to resist the police.

When the police noticed that he had a screwdriver in his hand, they proceeded to disarm him. The young man allegedly reacted violently, flailing his arms, striking one of the officers and putting up a strong resistance.

The police managed to restrain and arrest him for disobedience, resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement officers.

With these actions, Malaga city council reiterates its commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards clandestine activities that degrade public spaces and endanger the urban environment.