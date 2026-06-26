Malaga plaza-bridges project attracts two companies vying to draft construction plan

Jesús Hinojosa 26/06/2026 a las 08:27h.

Two companies are vying for one of the most important architecture and engineering contracts in Spain, a project of particular significance for Malaga: the plaza-bridges that will integrate the Guadalmedina riverbed into the city.

One of the companies is the consultancy firm Esteyco, which authored the preliminary design for the project, and the other is the multinational Ayesa, in a temporary joint venture with the Catalan firm Batlleiroig (BIR), which specialises in planning and landscape design.

Both bids are currently under consideration by the city council for a contract worth two million euros, with an eleven-month execution period.

In March, the city council approved a request for a one-million-euro grant from the Andalusian regional government (Junta) to finance half of the cost of drafting the design.

This request for assistance came days after the Junta approved a declaration of regional interest for the project. This declaration will allow the city council to expedite the project, as it authorises the work over local urban planning regulations.

The plan for the Guadalmedina is to build five X-shaped plaza-bridges (three from 2,600 to 4,500 square metres of surface area between the Armiñán and Aurora bridges and two of 1,300 and 1,400 square metres in the Santo Domingo area).

Structures in the riverbed will support the 'plaza-bridges', without reducing the Guadalmedina's capacity to channel water during periods of heavy rainfall. The regional government requests that the structure have a sufficient cross-section to accommodate a flow of up to 460 cubic metres per second from the river and its tributaries.

To guarantee this maximum flow and, at the same time, be able to remove the walls that delimit the riverbed between Avenida Fatima and Avenida Rosaleda, the city council has planned to lower the riverbed between the Armiñán and Aurora bridges, remove obstacles to favour the passage of water and create two waterfalls (one upstream of the Armiñán bridge and another downstream) to increase the slope in this section.

The Junta has requested that measures ensure that the riverbed capacity is maintain at all times and that the responsible parties carry out further analyses to assess the risk of flooding in extreme rainfall events.

The plan also includes adapting the riverbed with a low-water channel and green spaces to create a 1,400-metre-long river park, covering 47,900 square metres. This will be in addition to the 28,215 square metres of pedestrian space the plaza-bridges will create above the new tunnels that will bury traffic along the riverbanks. In total, the project includes 76,115 square metres of green areas and the planting of 600 trees.

There is also a plan to bury traffic underground, although this part is not in the construction project now going out to tender.

Until the beginning of this year, the plan was to build a tunnel of approximately 1,400 metres under Santa Isabel and Avenida de la Rosaleda and to extend the existing tunnel under Guimbarda by about 500 metres along Avenida de Fátima. However, a much larger undergrounding of traffic will now be studied, from Ciudad Jardín to the port.

The cost of this project remains unknown. The first phase, not including the tunnels to bury the traffic on the sides, is around 117.3 million euros. Esteyco believes another 222.6 million euros will be necessary to carry out the second phase.

The local ruling team is confident that it can secure financial support from the Junta and European funds to develop this ambitious project.

One of the requirements the department of environmental sustainability is asking of the company awarded this contract is that it explore potential funding sources "other than municipal ones". They are considering options such as European funding, a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) or financial assistance from "other national or regional programmes related to green infrastructure, climate change adaptation, flood risk management or urban regeneration".

The contract that Esteyco and Ayesa-BIR are bidding for also includes the development of a public participation plan to encourage residents' involvement in the design and subsequent use of the infrastructure.

This plan includes workshops, surveys, events, a website and social media content to gather suggestions and proposals. The winning company will be responsible for coordinating the implementation of the participation campaign with the development of the project, ensuring that the necessary designs and graphic materials are available at each stage.

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