Malaga plans yet another tourist accommodation project in La Trinidad area

The plots of land the new project in Malaga's La Trinidad neighbourhood will occupy.

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga 19/05/2026 a las 12:16h.

Malaga city council will approve on Tuesday a new tourist accommodation project in the La Trinidad neighbourhood, where numerous flat complexes have opened in recent years.

The latest long-planned project involves a section of the large plots of land on Calle Trinidad, opposite the apse of the church of San Pablo.

Initially, the plan was for Sankar Real Estate Partners to build around 50 residential flats there.

However, the owners have since changed and the plots of land, totalling 2,340 square metres, are now in the hands of Israeli investment group White. The current project involves the construction of a hotel or a tourist accommodation complex instead of the planned housing units.

White is also behind the 102-room, four-star Radisson hotel already under construction in the same area. The hotel should open next year, featuring a restaurant and a bar both on the ground floor and the rooftop, as well as a swimming pool overlooking the city centre.

According to sources, the specific type of tourist establishment White will develop within this new project is still unknown. What is clear is that it will expand White's already extensive portfolio of tourist accommodation businesses and projects under way in the city centre of Malaga and its surrounding neighbourhoods.

One of the most relevant aspects of this urban development project, designed by the Aria Arquitectura studio of architect Moisés Gómez Giner, is that it will implement the new road that will extend Calle Juan de Herrera towards Calle Trinidad.

The previous developer modified the initially planned route for this road so that it aligns with Calle San Pablo, which runs alongside the west facade of the church of the same name. They will also build an underground car park with approximately 60 spaces beneath the complex, which could feature two separate buildings.