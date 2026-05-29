Malaga opens first five-star hotel under the Meliá brand

Local authorities and hospitality professionals cut the ribbon at the inauguration of the first five-star hotel in Malaga.

Pilar Martínez Malaga 29/05/2026 a las 13:43h.

The fifth five-star hotel in Malaga, the ME Málaga, has finally celebrated its grand opening. As CEO of Meliá Hotels International Gabriel Escarrer said at the gala ceremony, this hotel "is the jewel" of the chain's major investment in the Costa del Sol.

In just three years, the brand has gone from having one five-star hotel to five top-tier establishments, with an investment exceeding 120 million euros.

Some 250 guests attended the gala opening. The hotel brings the Costa del Sol city's hotel room count to 128 high-end rooms and generates 150 direct jobs thanks to a 43-million-euro budget. The evening brought together authorities, political leaders, prominent tourism industry professionals and a large contingent from Malaga's cultural, artistic and social circles.

Escarrer acted as host alongside Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre. Both showcased the close public-private collaboration that made possible the development of this strategic project in the historic centre, located on the emblematic Calle Victoria, just a few metres from Plaza de la Merced.

Escarrer recently gave an interview for SUR in which he commented on Malaga city council's proposal to implement a regulatory moratorium on tourist flats and new hotels with fewer than four stars. Far from interpreting it as a hindrance to development, he firmly stated that this pause represents "a unique opportunity to define the kind of city" Malaga should be, advocating for balanced, sustainable and high-quality growth.

Escarrer considers the decision "perfectly logical" and necessary to balance the growth in recent years. "It's a unique opportunity to regulate because much of this tourist rental is taking place in historic city centres, which we are turning into theme parks and contributing to the loss of their identity," he stated.

"It's a great moment to reflect and, together, design the tourism model for the future. I believe that this commitment to quality tourism is the most appropriate course of action," Escarrer said.

He analysed the impact of his upcoming steps in Malaga, placing particular emphasis on the ME Málaga project. "It's a magical place," he said, adding that this new establishment represents "a strategic milestone that will elevate the city's position in the contemporary luxury segment".

For Escarrer, what makes the new hotel stand out is that it will act as a key driver to attract a higher-spending visitor profile with a strong positive economic impact on the destination. He expects to announce new plans for the capital of the Costa del Sol "in the short term".

Escarrer highlighted the historical and future importance of the destination in the company's global plans, clearly outlining what the Costa del Sol and Andalucía represent for Meliá: "They are the heart of our holiday business and an absolutely strategic pillar for the expansion of our premium brands."

"I remember that after the Balearic Islands, my father's first hotel was in the Canary Islands and then he came here to the Costa del Sol and was captivated from the very first moment by its beauty and everything it offered. This destination is deeply ingrained in our DNA," Escarrer said.

He confessed that the biggest advantage of Malaga are its people and "the openness of Andalusians to tourism". "Tourists feel at home," Escarrer said.

He said that "it's a pleasure to invest in this province, which is an example of public-private collaboration". Escarrer said he hopes the ME Málaga hotel will meet the mayor's high expectations, adding that the support of public institutions has been key.

"We made it possible. This hotel stems from the desire to have an iconic establishment. We came to see this plot of land and fell in love with it. We started construction in 2023 and it wasn't easy, but we completed it on time and within budget," Escarrer said.

Escarrer then praised Malaga city, highlighting the pedestrianisation of the city centre and the commitment to culture, with 40 museums, significant development in the technology sector and cuisine.

The new hotel's architect, Álvaro Sans, said that the road to creating the project had not been "easy at all". "We've created an establishment open to the city, where the people of Malaga feel right at home. A hotel that doesn't look like a classic hotel, with all designer furniture. I'm very proud of this work. It's the most ME-branded hotel in the entire company," he stated.

According to Sans, Malaga is an urban planning benchmark in Europe, a city designed for living. De la Torre expressed his gratitude that Meliá had chosen the city, although he wishes the hotel could be bigger.

The mayor then spoke of the new challenges of ensuring that tourism, vital to the economy, is compatible with the housing problem. He stressed the need for "even larger hotels".

The opening ceremony took place on the hotel's rooftop terrace, an architectural vantage point offering unprecedented 360-degree panoramic views over the centre of Malaga, with the Alcazaba, the Gibralfaro Castle and the silhouette of the Cathedral as a backdrop.

The Cañitas Maite group, led by young Michelin-starred chefs Javier Sanz and Juan Sahuquillo, provided the food, while renowned DJ Miguel offered the music experience.

The opening of ME Málaga also served as a barometer of the brand's media magnetism. Among the attendees was a prominent delegation of digital content creators and trendsetters in the world of fashion and luxury travel, as well as cultural and entertainment figures such as Malaga-born singer Nuria Fergó, renowned Spanish film actress and Victoria's Secret Angel Macarena Gómez.