Malaga gains sixth five-star hotel with Áurea taking over historic Palacio de la Tinta building

One of the rooms in the new five-star hotel in Malaga.

Pilar Martínez Malaga 21/05/2026 a las 16:32h.

Malaga city gains a new five-star hotel this Friday, bringing its total to six of the highest category.

The Palacio de la Tinta, the historic headquarters of the Andalusian railway confederation, will reopen as the Áurea hotel with which the Hotusa chain debuts in the Costa del Sol.

It will feature 141 rooms, including seven suites and nine junior suites, a spa, a swimming pool, a restaurant, a terrace with panoramic views and a conference room. "The goal is for guests to have an experience within this building and not just come to sleep," Javier Carrasco, Eurostars' area general manager in Malaga, said during a press visit at the end of last year.

Architect Daniel Isern has restored Palacio de la Tinta and transformed it into a top-tier hotel. The major challenge was recovering all the historical elements that had deteriorated over time.

Palacio de la Tinta dates back to 1908 and many of its features were hidden beneath layers of paint or partitions over the years. Julio Aublin Cala designed the eclectic building, with a distinctly French influence, to house the headquarters of the Andalusian railway confederation.

Over the years, it has also served as the headquarters for various departments of the provincial delegation of the regional ministry of agriculture and for the southern hydrographic confederation, its most recent use.

The building has remained closed since 2019, when the Andalusian regional government put it up for auction. Hotusa paid 21 million euros for it.

Hotusa has six hotels in the province, four of them in Malaga city: Exe Málaga Museos, Eurostars Astoria, Tandem Soho Suites, Eurostars Málaga, Eurostars Oasis Marbella and Exe Estepona.

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