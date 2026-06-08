Malaga opens applications for affordable flats near university campus

Jesús Hinojosa 08/06/2026 a las 16:12h.

A new opportunity has opened for people seeking affordable housing in Malaga city. Swedish developer Lagoom Living opened applications at midnight on Sunday for one of the subsidised rental housing schemes it is building west of the Teatinos campus, near the University of Malaga. The wider development will provide 530 social homes.

This phase consists of 91 subsidised rental homes under the general housing scheme. It follows the allocation of a first development of 62 subsidised terraced homes in the same area, which attracted more than 7,000 applications.

The new development comprises two six-storey blocks containing 91 two-bedroom flats, five of which have been adapted for people with reduced mobility. The complex will include a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, children's play areas and an outdoor gym, as well as seven commercial units and 46 additional parking spaces.

Expected rents, including a parking space and storage room, will range from 508 to 512 euros per month.

The homes will be allocated through a ballot managed by the municipal housing institute (IMV). Applications opened at 12am on Monday and will remain open until 11.59pm on 26 June.

Applicants must already be registered on the municipal register of applicants for protected housing and must have been registered as residents in Malaga municipality for at least one year.

They must also meet the financial requirements for the scheme, including a maximum household income of 2.5 times the IPREM public income indicator, a minimum annual household income of 23,500 euros based on the latest completed tax year and a housing-cost burden of no more than 30 per cent of household income. Applicants must not own another property and must use the home as their main permanent residence.

Taking into account the adjustment coefficients established by housing regulations, the maximum household income thresholds are 24,418.60 euros for a single-person household, 32,307.69 euros for a two-person household and 32,307.69 for households of three or more people.

The draw

Several lists of eligible applicants will be drawn up for the ballot. The main list will cover 86 standard two-bedroom homes. A separate list will cover the five adapted two-bedroom homes, based on priority groups that include wheelchair users, people with reduced mobility and people with other disabilities. The adapted homes will be allocated according to that order of priority.

Applicants must continue to meet all eligibility requirements throughout the allocation process. Only one application per applicant will be accepted. Adults included in an application may not submit a separate application for the same scheme. If duplicate applications are submitted, only the most recent application will remain valid and earlier submissions will be disregarded.

Applications must be submitted to the IMV using the declaration form provided for the scheme, through the channels made available by the IMV, including the electronic registry and the city council's online portal.

Once the application period closes, the IMV will publish a provisional list on its website and on the developer's website. Applicants will then have five working days to submit objections or request corrections to material errors or non-essential information.

After reviewing any objections, the IMV will publish the final list of applicants, including the random reference number assigned to each application. These numbers will be used in the subsequent draw, which will take place before a notary.