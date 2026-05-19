Malaga launches project to adapt Capuchinos building as adult education centre

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga 19/05/2026 a las 14:28h.

Malaga city council is taking a new step towards implementing one of the first projects with the new round of European funds available until 31 December 2029.

This involves the renovation of the former Louis Pasteur public school on Alameda de Capuchinos 29 and its conversion into the headquarters of the Bahía de Capuchinos adult education centre.

The municipal housing institute has awarded the project, designed by architect Iñaki Pérez de la Fuente, to the temporary joint venture of Obras e Infraestructuras Marbella and Montajes Industriales Caorza. The budget is 1.4 million euros and the completion period is 14 months.

The work, however, cannot start until the service of the regional government that occupies the building moves. There work between 20 and 30 professionals who support students with special educational needs. It is still unclear where and when the relocation will take place.

The city council has already laid the groundwork for the renovation of the building. The ground floor will house the reception area, the main lobby, an auditorium and the director's office. The first floor will include a staff room and three classrooms, one of which adapted for ceramics classes. The second floor will house a computer lab, a dance and yoga studio with lockers and a recording studio.

The first floor below street level will house three more classrooms and the utility room, while the second floor below street level, with access from Calle Miguel de Unamuno, will contain study rooms (with a capacity for approximately 200 students), a yard and video conference rooms.

This project will free up a municipal building on Calle Chaves, which the local governing team plans to cede to the brotherhood of Humildad for the construction of their new headquarters.

The city council has also awarded the contract for the third phase of the renovation of the new headquarters of the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra in the El Ejido area to CFVC Construcciones.

The budget for this project is 1,527,260 euros, with a completion timeframe of 14 months.

This third and final phase focuses on 1,238 square metres, of which 983 correspond to the ground floor of the east wing, which will house rehearsal rooms. In addition, there will be 254 square metres in the semi-basement for storage and maintenance.