Malaga launches new digital tool to help residents calculate whether solar energy is profitable in their building

Chus Heredia 22/05/2026 a las 15:19h.

Malaga city council has launched a new digital tool, called Atlas Solar, that allows residents to quickly discover the solar potential of their building, the energy it could generate and the estimated savings potential.

The tool on the website of Oficina Municipal de Información Fotovoltaica facilitates making informed decisions about solar energy use.

Innovation councillor Alicia Izquierdo said that this tool allows the user to enter their address or navigate directly to locate their property and obtain an immediate analysis of the building's roof through an interactive map.

Atlas Solar provides a clear estimate of the building's potential. The available information includes the approximate space that could house solar panels, the amount of energy that they could generate throughout the year and the percentage of electricity that production could cover.

Furthermore, the tool provides an economic analysis that allows users to understand the project's viability, with an estimate of the cost, the annual savings and the approximate time it would take to regain that investment. In this way, any resident can estimate the profitability of this installation.

In just a few minutes, the device allows users to know if a building is suitable for producing solar energy and what benefits they could obtain, without the need for prior technical knowledge.

The tool includes an energy calculator that generates a personalised report based on the user's actual electricity usage data. The system uses information from the user's electricity bill, analysing habits and tailoring the report to their specific situation.

The calculator then generates a simple simulation showing how a resident can have an impact on energy demands. They can see what portion of their electricity demand shared solar energy could cover and what level of participation they would have within the project.

The city council offers free online training for residents to learn how to use Atlas Solar and the energy calculator.

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