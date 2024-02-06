Malaga hospital sets new record with 201 kidney transplants in just one year The milestone puts Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga first among Andalusian hospitals and third nationally for the number of procedures performed

Iván Gelibter Malaga Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 13:32

The Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga has set an all-time record after completing 201 kidney transplants last year.

The regional Ministry of Health revealed the annual figure was the highest since the hospital performed its first kidney transplant in January 1979. According to the hospital, the figure "far exceeds" the previous high of 176 procedures performed in 2018.

The 201 kidney transplants performed last year is also a growth of 29 per cent compared to the 156 completed in 2022. Living donor kidney transplant activity increased by 150 per cent with a total of 20 procedures performed, as well as combined pancreas-kidney transplants, which increased by 44 per cent with 13 such transplants. With these figures, the Regional Hospital is also the leading hospital in Andalucía of this type of transplant.

Transplant coordinator Miguel Lebrón said the results are thanks to the "solidarity of the donors and their families", who make this significant number of transplants possible.

Positive trend

Just a few months ago, SUR reported that the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga was already the Andalusian - and probably national - leader in kidney transplants. The hospital had performed at least 140 such operations by the end of the summer, an average of four a week.

This was a milestone in Malaga's healthcare system. "At this point in the year, we have already carried out more transplants than in the whole of 2022, and between January and May we achieved the record figure of 100 operations in five months," head of the nephrology unit Dr Verónica López said. She attributed this to not only more donors, but that the kidneys of patients who die are being accepted at an older age, and are in just as good condition.