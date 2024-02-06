Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The transplant team at the Regional Hospital. SUR
Malaga hospital sets new record with 201 kidney transplants in just one year

Malaga hospital sets new record with 201 kidney transplants in just one year

The milestone puts Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga first among Andalusian hospitals and third nationally for the number of procedures performed

Iván Gelibter

Malaga

Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 13:32

Compartir

The Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga has set an all-time record after completing 201 kidney transplants last year.

The regional Ministry of Health revealed the annual figure was the highest since the hospital performed its first kidney transplant in January 1979. According to the hospital, the figure "far exceeds" the previous high of 176 procedures performed in 2018.

The 201 kidney transplants performed last year is also a growth of 29 per cent compared to the 156 completed in 2022. Living donor kidney transplant activity increased by 150 per cent with a total of 20 procedures performed, as well as combined pancreas-kidney transplants, which increased by 44 per cent with 13 such transplants. With these figures, the Regional Hospital is also the leading hospital in Andalucía of this type of transplant.

Related news

Transplant coordinator Miguel Lebrón said the results are thanks to the "solidarity of the donors and their families", who make this significant number of transplants possible.

Positive trend

Just a few months ago, SUR reported that the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga was already the Andalusian - and probably national - leader in kidney transplants. The hospital had performed at least 140 such operations by the end of the summer, an average of four a week.

This was a milestone in Malaga's healthcare system. "At this point in the year, we have already carried out more transplants than in the whole of 2022, and between January and May we achieved the record figure of 100 operations in five months," head of the nephrology unit Dr Verónica López said. She attributed this to not only more donors, but that the kidneys of patients who die are being accepted at an older age, and are in just as good condition.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Warning of possible water cuts after mains supply pipe problem affecting three towns on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Popular Benalmádena beach bar receives second lease of life after 30-year concession awarded to Marbella company
  3. 3 Farmers' protests cause traffic chaos as hundreds tractors block port in Malaga and logistics centre in Antequera
  4. 4 Malaga city kicks off its colourful carnival with fun and festivities
  5. 5 'Small crack' in main Costa del Sol water supply network pipe will lead to nighttime water cuts in several areas of Mijas
  6. 6 Woman detained before catching Malaga flight with drugs strapped to her body
  7. 7 British centenarian who lives independently in Benalmádena says the secret to long life is 'chocolate and whisky'
  8. 8 Costa del Sol water supplier warns mains pipes are in 'dangerous' condition
  9. 9 Malaga is all the rage on the small screen and these are the favourite filming locations
  10. 10 Spain welcomed a whopping 85 million tourists last year who spent more than 108 billion euros in best year ever

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad