Malaga crime: war for control over drug dens is behind recent shootings in La Trinidad

One of the detainees of the raid in Malaga's La Trinidad district on Tuesday.

María José Díaz Alcalá Malaga 29/04/2026 a las 12:06h.

The recent shootings between rival clans in the La Trinidad neighbourhood in Malaga, which occurred just four days apart, left no one injured, but kept residents on edge. According to the investigation, the violence stems from the war for monopoly of drug-trafficking in the neighborhood.

Although a particular conflict could have been the trigger for the gun incidents, sources close to the case point to the historical rivalry between these families in the neighborhood for control over the 'narcopisos' (drug dens).

These homes are mostly social housing and some families allegedly own several to sublet or even use as drug and weapons storage facilities. In the 21 house searches the police carried out on Tuesday, they seized narcotics (mainly hashish and cocaine), as well as about ten firearms.

Related story Crime Malaga police seize control of La Trinidad district by land and air following recent shootings María José Díaz Alcalá



At around 6am on Tuesday, around 250 officers secured, by land and air, the main roads of the neighborhood, as part of the operation 'Corralones', which has resulted in more than 20 arrests, including the main suspects.

Previous operations

This isn't the first operation to target drug dens in La Trinidad. In 2023, operation 'Eloy' led to the dismantling of a clan linked to both drug-trafficking and violent crimes. On that occasion, the police investigation led to the arrest of 19 people and solved the robbery of a jewellery shop on Calle Mármoles. This criminal network had orchestrated the robbery to steal items valued at over 95,000 euros.

The National Police searched several homes in the neighbourhood and seized an arsenal that included a rifle, several pistols, a silencer and 322 rounds of ammunition, as well as narcotics and weighing equipment. The operation also resulted in the recovery of four social housing units that were under the clan's illegal control. The investigation returned these properties to the Andalusian housing and rehabilitation agency (AVRA) for administrative management.

In January 2021, a similar operation, which lasted from 2pm until well into the night, led to the arrest of ten people, the clearing of 18 drug dens, which were occupied properties, and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs.

The core of the operation consisted of five house searches where the police found the drugs: approximately 400 packets of cocaine, more than ten blocks of solid heroin, four kilos of marijuana and two slabs of hashish. The National Police investigators also found approximately 5,000 euros in cash.

Another operation in the same neighbourhood in August 2017 led to a raid on one of the city's most active drug dens, resulting in one arrest and the identification of ten users. The police seized 64 packets of heroin after witnessing a drug deal. A subsequent search of a flat uncovered another 50 packets hidden in a sneaker.