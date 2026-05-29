Malaga creates free 'climate shelters' guide ahead of this year's heatwaves

Ignacio Lillo Malaga 29/05/2026 a las 18:09h.

Malaga is facing a very hot weekend with proper summer temperatures exceeding 30C.

To prepare residents and visitors for the anticipated heatwaves this summer, the environmental department of the city council has created a guide detailing the public network of "climate shelters".

These are climate comfort zones available to the public free of charge. The city council has already placed signs in about 100 parks, gardens and public buildings that inform people that the area serves as a shelter from heat spells.

The environmental sustainability department has published the location of all these spaces. In the meantime, the city council is sending letters to institutions such as the regional government of Andalucía and Malaga University, as well as to large commercial establishments, encouraging them to include their facilities on this map.

Joining this network facilitates the use of rest areas and air conditioning during the hottest hours in the summer months. It also allows the installation of an information panel at the entrance to the premises.

Climate comfort zones

According to a technical study, outdoor climate comfort areas are open-air spaces with a surface area between 0.33 and 0.5 hectares that provide more refreshing conditions thanks to the shade of tree canopies or the combination of vegetation and architecture, the type of paving, the presence of drinking fountains and the availability of resting areas.

Currently, the list comprises 74 areas throughout all the city's districts.

Regarding indoor climate-comfort zones, the map identifies municipal buildings accessible to the public that guarantee comfortable temperatures year-round and offer rest areas, drinking water and lighting. This includes libraries, community centres, district offices and museums. In total, there are 19 buildings.

The map also shows 85 shaded corridors where, thanks to over 50 per cent vegetation cover, temperatures are lower than on the rest of the streets. Some of the green spaces in the guide are: Paseo del Parque, Avenida de la Paloma, Jardines de Picasso, Avenida de Andalucía, Calle Conde de Guadalhorce, Avenida Juan Sebastián Elcano, Calle Ingeniero de la Torre Acosta, Paseo del Limonar and Paseo de Miramar.

More spaces could join the guide soon. The guide also allows users to check the location and species of the more than 112,000 urban trees currently in Malaga's streets, squares and public gardens (excluding forested areas).

The city council continues to increase the tree population, both in streets and public gardens in the neighbourhoods, as well as in forested areas, as a key measure to improve air quality, provide shade, reduce urban heat islands and enhance biodiversity by providing habitat for bird and insect species.