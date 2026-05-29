Andalucía faces first heatwave of the year this weekend

Almudena Nogués Malaga 29/05/2026 a las 15:16h.

The Aemet state meteorological agency has issued the first yellow alert for high temperatures this year in Andalucía for Friday. The forecast warns of maximum temperatures of 40C in the provinces of Seville and Cordoba.

This weekend, the heat will settle in the region, giving a scorching welcome to meteorological summer.

According to Aemet, soaring temperatures will mostly impact the countryside around Seville and Cordoba on Friday. The warning will remain active from 2pm to 8pm.

This, however, will be just a taste of what's to come. On Saturday and Sunday, the area will be under a heat warning again during the same hours. Temperatures in the province of Jaén will also exceed 38C on the weekend, until at least Sunday afternoon.

"The warm ridge aloft continues, bringing unseasonably high temperatures. The next few days will be stable and hot, with maximum temperatures rising in Andalucía," the Aemet website states.

"Starting Saturday, the respite will end and maximum and minimum temperatures will begin to climb throughout the province and the city of Malaga. Sunday will be the peak day," Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero says.

According to Aemet, sea surface temperatures will also be above normal for this time of year this weekend.