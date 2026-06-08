Malaga city council launches pre-tender consultation for historic music auditorium

Paco Griñán 08/06/2026 a las 16:13h.

Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre officially launched the administrative process for the construction of the long-awaited auditorium on Monday.

However, the move does not yet involve launching the tender for the project, which has a budget of almost 210 million euros. Instead, the city council has opened a preliminary consultation to gauge interest from companies willing to take part in the construction and sponsorship of the cultural infrastructure.

This follows the Ministry of Culture stepping back from the flagship scheme, prompting the search for private investors to cover 45 million euros in public funding.

Speaking at the Salón de los Espejos, De la Torre presented this initial step towards a project he described as his top cultural priority, calling it "key for Malaga in the years ahead".

He explained that the preliminary consultation will run for one month, allowing companies to examine the project in detail, followed by a further two-month period leading to the formal tender process, which he expects to launch in September.

De la Torre said he considered a start to construction before the end of this year unlikely, with works more realistically beginning in early 2027.