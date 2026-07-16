Malaga city centre witnesses second stabbing in less than 24 hours

The crime scene in Malaga city centre cordoned off by the police.

Irene Quirante 16/07/2026 a las 12:02h.

A second knife attack in less than 24 hours put Malaga's security services to work on Tuesday and Wednesday. The police have arrested two suspects for the stabbing of a 29-year-old man early on Wednesday morning.

According to witnesses, the incident took place after the victim and the assailant crossed paths outside an after-hours club.

The emergency services received the call concerning a stabbed man on Calle Comedias at around 4.30am. Witnesses reported that a fight between several individuals had preceded the incident.

The National Police and emergency medical services were immediately mobilised and the victim was taken to a hospital. He had lost a significant amount of blood, although the severity of his condition has not yet been confirmed.

The police have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the attack. They have already arrested two suspects.

This wasn't the only incident early that morning. A couple of hours later, the police intervened at the same location for another fight in which, according to witnesses, a 27-year-old man was pepper-sprayed. He received medical attention at the scene. Whether this incident is related to the previous remains unknown.

Second stabbing in less than 24 hours

This was the second stabbing to occur in the area around the centre of Malaga in just 24 hours. On Tuesday, another man required medical attention after a Brit stole his bag and stabbed him in the abdomen in broad daylight.

Witnesses reported hearing the victim calling for help as he chased the alleged thief, eventually catching up with him. According to sources, a struggle ensued and it was then that the residents heard another scream, this time a bloodcurdling one. They realised the victim had been stabbed.

Several people rushed to his aid, as he was bleeding heavily from his abdomen. The victim, of Polish origin, was urgently taken to a hospital in Malaga.

According to witnesses, the perpetrator fled on foot after the attack. The Local Police arrested a British national as the suspected assailant shortly afterwards. He allegedly used a stiletto, a bladed weapon characterised by its long, thin blade.

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