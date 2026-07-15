Brit arrested in Malaga accused of stabbing Polish man after stealing his bag

The police deployment in the La Malagueta area following the incident.

Irene Quirante 15/07/2026 a las 12:44h.

A knife attack occurred in broad daylight in the area of the La Malagueta beach in Malaga on Tuesday afternoon. A man stabbed another after allegedly stealing his bag.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm. The Andalusian emergency services received several calls, requesting medical assistance for a man with at least one stab wound on Calle Puerto. Operators immediately dispatched paramedics, the Local and the National Police.

According to some locals, the incident occurred after the assailant stole the victim's bag and attempted to flee.

Witnesses reported hearing the victim calling for help as he chased the alleged thief, eventually catching up with him. According to sources, a struggle ensued and it was then that the residents heard another scream, this time a bloodcurdling one. They realised the victim had been stabbed.

Several people rushed to his aid, as he was bleeding heavily from his abdomen. The victim, of Polish origin, was urgently taken to a hospital in Malaga.

According to witnesses, the perpetrator fled on foot after the attack. The Local Police arrested a British national as the suspected assailant shortly afterwards. He allegedly used a stiletto, a bladed weapon characterised by its long, thin blade.

A few weeks ago, the Local Police also arrested a 28-year-old man for stabbing another man half a dozen times with scissors after an argument in the Cruz de Humilladero district.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 25 June, when the emergency services received an alert about a brawl on Calle Santa Marta Street, just metres from the La Unión metro station.

One person had been stabbed. Witnesses also stated that the alleged perpetrator had fled towards the bus station.

The National and the Local Police, as well as paramedics, arrived at the scene. They found the victim had at least six stab wounds to his left side and proceeded to urgently transport him to the El Clínico hospital.

The paramedics also treated and transported his mother to the same hospital. She had suffered a cut to her arm while trying to prevent the attack.

The police began searching the area for the suspect. Less than 500 metres from where the incident occurred, they located a young man matching the description witnesses had provided. He was also carrying a pair of scissors stained with blood.

The police were able to verify that the suspect had stolen the victim's mobile phone, as well as 70 euros.

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