Man stabbed in Malaga half a dozen times with a pair of scissors

The police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a man around half a dozen times with a pair of scissors following ... an argument in Cruz de Humilladero, in Malaga city. According to information obtained by SUR, the victim’s mother was also injured, albeit less seriously, whilst trying to fend off the attack on her son: Both were taken to hospital.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday 25 June, when the emergency services were alerted to a brawl on Calle Santa Marta, just a few metres from the La Unión metro station. Witnesses also reported that the alleged perpetrator had fled towards the bus station.

National and Local Police officers, as well as paramedics from the 061 emergency service, attended the scene. They confirmed that the injured man had sustained at least six stab wounds to his left side and proceeded to rush him to the Virgen de la Victoria university hospital (El Clínico). The medical team also treated his mother and transferred her to the same hospital; she had suffered a cut to her arm whilst trying to prevent her son from being attacked.

Meanwhile, Local Police officers began searching the area for the alleged assailant. Less than 500 metres from the scene of the incident, the officers located a young man who matched the description provided by witnesses and who was also carrying a pair of bloodstained scissors. The police also confirmed that the suspect had stolen the victim’s mobile phone, as well as 70 euros, and consequently arrested him on suspicion of causing bodily harm and robbery involving intimidation and violence.

The Malaga provincial headquarters of the National Police said that the investigation remains open, as the suspect was still in police custody yesterday awaiting referral to the competent judicial authority.

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