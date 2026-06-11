Malaga CF's play-off final fever as queues for tickets surround La Rosaleda stadium

Pedro Luis Alonso 11/06/2026 a las 13:47h.

Malaga CF have announced ticket prices and the sales process for the first leg of the promotion play-off final for a place in La Liga, which they will play against Almeria this Sunday at 9pm. The club will follow the same system used for the semi-final against Las Palmas, although with less time to spare.

Even before the official announcement, long queues had already formed at La Rosaleda on Thursday. The club only issued an official statement confirming the decision at 10.15am.

Ticket sales began at 10am at the stadium box office and at 12pm. The process caused some issues last week, particularly with generating proof of purchase.

Espanyol season ticket holders can purchase tickets at reduced prices ranging from ten to 25 euros (ten and 15 euros in the Fondos and Curvas stands, 20 in Preferencia and 25 in Tribuna), both online and at the ticket office, until 9am on Saturday.

After that, any unclaimed season-ticket seats will be released and season ticket holders will no longer be able to purchase them.

From 12pm on Saturday, any remaining tickets (including those not claimed by season ticket holders) will go on general sale exclusively online and only for club members. Each season ticket holder can apply their usual ten per cent discount for up to two additional tickets, with a maximum purchase of four tickets per person. Prices in this phase range between 42 and 85 euros.

The club has reminded supporters that season tickets will not be valid for entry to the final and that all attendees must purchase a match ticket. Given the tight turnaround, ticket office opening hours are unusually extended: 10am to 10pm on Thursday and 8am to 10pm on Friday.

In addition, the club is expected to confirm details this Friday of the ticket allocation process for the away leg at the Almeria stadium on Saturday, 20 June, at 9pm.

Availability for Malaga supporters will be extremely limited, with the club expected to receive no more than 400 tickets in the away section. These will be allocated via a ballot among members and if priced in line with the regular-season match, tickets will cost around 20 euros.