Malaga Airport reaches new milestone with 25 million passengers up until October

Malaga Airport sets a new milestone, having reached 25 million passengers in the first ten months of the year. This means that the airport has ... seen an increase of almost 1.5 million passengers up to October, compared with the same period in 2025.

Figures from airport operator Aena put the number of passengers last month at 2,696,944, representing a further increase of 4.7%. This growth has been key to reaching nearly 25 million passengers, compared with the 23.3 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

Malaga Airport is Spain's fourth-busiest in terms of passenger numbers and is experiencing growth above the national average, which stands at 3.5%. It recorded 18,117 flights this October, an increase of 4%. Passenger numbers averaged almost 87,000 per day. "This upturn was largely due to the continued strength of international traffic," Aena says.

Across the Aena network as a whole, airports recorded 30,523,291 passengers in October, 3.5% more than in the same month of 2025. Last month, control towers managed 255,205 aircraft movements, 3.9% more than in the same period last year.

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