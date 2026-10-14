Ryanair expands Malaga winter schedule with six new European routes

Ryanair has announced its winter 2026 flight schedule for Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, introducing six new international destinations and offering over 92,000 additional ... seats to support off-season tourism across the Costa del Sol.

The Irish budget airline will operate a total of 82 routes to and from Malaga between late October 2026 and March 2027. Alongside Madrid, Malaga is one of only two Spanish airport hubs selected by Ryanair for dedicated winter schedule expansions this year.

The new additions strengthen Malaga’s direct connectivity with Italy, Germany, Poland, and Slovakia. Lead promotional fares for the new connections have launched from €24.99 one-way.

Italian expansion and central European links

Three of the six newly announced routes target the Italian market, featuring twice-weekly flights to Trieste, four weekly flights to Venice-Marco Polo, and four weekly services to Turin.

The expansion also strengthens connections to Central and Eastern Europe, adding twice-weekly services to Katowice in Poland, Košice in Slovakia, and Hamburg in Germany.

In addition to launching the six new destinations, Ryanair is increasing flight frequencies on 27 existing high-demand routes from Malaga, including key connections to Gdansk, Porto, Tirana, and Warsaw.

Boosting year-round tourism infrastructure

Airline executives highlighted that the investment reinforces Malaga’s standing as a primary gateway for winter sun and cultural tourism in southern Europe, helping local hospitality businesses mitigate seasonal fluctuations.

Local tourism authorities welcomed the capacity increase, pointing out that expanded direct flights from key feeder markets across Northern and Central Europe are critical to sustaining tourism revenue through the winter months.