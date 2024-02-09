Malaga Airport puts 20 of its 31 retail spaces up for grabs with local brands being encouraged to bid

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 9 February 2024, 07:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

The operator of Malaga Airport has put 20 retail store spaces, of the 31 operational, out for tender.

Aena general commercial director María José Cuenda called on local brands to come forward at a conference held at Malaga Airport, where she pointed out the bidding process to dozens of executives. A guided tour of the 13,200 square metre retail space followed the meeting.

"We want to encourage local operators to bring their brands to the airport and make these facilities their own," Cuenda said, adding, "It is a great opportunity for local fashion, perfumery, accessories or souvenir companies."

Sales in the airport's retail space grew by 20% last year compared to 2019 and so far this year, sales are even greater with an increase of 21% compared to 2023, its best year after exceeding 22 million passengers, Cuenda added. "The average outlay per passenger last year was 50 euros. That is why it is one of the most attractive spaces in the Aena airport network across Spain for brands," she said.

In peak season, some 89,000 passengers pass through the airport, making it the fourth busiest in Spain. Interested companies have until 26 February to present their proposals. This date may be extended if there is a lot of interest.