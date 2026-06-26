Malaga Airport expects 6,140 flights over the next ten days

Ignacio Lillo 26/06/2026 a las 12:59h.

Malaga Airport is preparing for one of its busiest weeks of the year. From Friday, 26 June, until Sunday, 5 July, the airport's two runways expect a total of 6,140 flights, according to data from the Aena airport operator.

This is indeed going to be one of the busiest periods of activity, with flights exceeding 600 per day now becoming the norm. This Friday will be the busiest day, with 644 flights (137 domestic and 507 international).

There will also be more than 600 landings and take-offs on Sunday, 28 June (632); Tuesday, 30 June (604); Wednesday, 1 July (614); Thursday, 2 July (608); Friday, 3 July (637); and Sunday, 5 July (622).

Years ago, 600 flights was an extraordinary milestones the airport could only reach during peak activity periods.

Furthermore, the war in the Middle East and the increase in fuel costs and prices are diverting tourists to safe destinations such as Spain. On the other hand, however, this has changed travelling plans for many tourists around the world in general.

Therefore, although the number of aircraft arrivals has increased again, the increase has actually moderated considerably compared to the sharp rises of previous months. For these ten days, the total is practically the same as between 26 June and 5 July 2025: 6,140 compared to 6,105 (a 0.6% increase).

Ten million in five months

The global context hasn't stopped Malaga from breaking records. This year, the airport surpassed ten million passengers from January to May for the first time.

A total of 10,455,108 passengers passed through the airport during this period, 7.1% more than during the same period in 2025.

The runways also felt this dynamic activity. In these five months, Malaga Airport handled 72,350 landings and takeoffs, 4.3% more compared to the same period in 2025.

Last May also saw a new monthly record broken, with 2,748,494 passengers, representing a 6.3% increase compared to the same month in 2025 and almost double the average growth rate of the Aena network nationwide.

As for the markets with the highest demand in absolute terms, the British market, with 659,628 passengers, topped the ranking, far ahead of the second largest market, Germany, with 213,641, followed by the Netherlands, France and Italy.

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