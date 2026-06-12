Malaga Airport breaks new record with ten million passengers in first five months of 2026

Pilar Martínez 12/06/2026 a las 14:36h.

Malaga Airport has reached a new milestone in its more than 100 years of history: it has surpassed ten million passengers in the first five months of the year.

Data from airport operator Aena indicates that the 10,455,108 passengers between January and May are 7.1% more than in the same period last year. It is also an unprecedented number for the first five months of the year.

According to Aena, of the 10,436,936 passengers who travelled on commercial flights between January and May, 1,761,792 came from within Spain, representing a 7.5% increase, and 8,675,144, with a 7.1% increase, came from abroad.

So far this year, the Costa del Sol Airport has handled 72,350 landings and takeoffs, 4.3% more compared to the same period in 2025.

It's worth noting that the first five months of 2025 saw a 7.7% increase in passengers, driven by a surge in May, which saw an 8.7% rise to 2,584,681 passengers. Even so, it has fallen just short of the new record of ten million passengers.

This May was also a record-breaking month with 2,748,494 passengers, a growth of 6.3% of passengers compared to the same month in 2025 and almost double the average growth rate of the Aena network.

As for the markets with the highest demand in absolute terms, the British market, with 659,628 passengers, leads the ranking by a wide margin over the second key market, Germany, with 213,641 passengers, followed by the Dutch, French and Italian markets.

In May, 18,473 planes landed and took off at the airport, representing a 2.8% increase. Of these, 14,734 had international connections as their origin or destination.

Malaga is the fourth busiest airport in Spain in terms of passenger traffic, both for the first five months of the year and for May alone.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in May with 6,007,105, representing a 4.8% increase. It was followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, with 5,509,868 passengers (a 6.4% increase) and Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 4,009,687 passengers (a 4.9% increase).

Across Aena's network in Spain, 124,606,562 passengers travelled from January to May, a 3.7% increase compared to the same period last year. This represents "lower growth than in the first five months of 2025 compared to 2024, when passenger numbers grew by 4.7%".

Traffic at the start of this year can be attributed to "an increase in summer season scheduling due to the Middle East conflict and to the transfer of passengers from rail services (following the train accident on 18 January)".

Regarding airport activity in May, Aena recorded 30.7 million passengers, 5% more than in May 2025.

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