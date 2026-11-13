Local Police and Limasam dismantle shacks on wooden walkways alongside the Guadalmedina in Malaga

A joint operation comprising two Malaga city Local Police patrols and several vehicles and staff from the municipal cleaning company Limasam have dismantled the shacks ... that had been set up, as reported by SUR in English , on the wooden walkways alongside the River Guadalmedina, near the MuCAC and Calle Cuarteles.

This action, which is part of a recurring procedure by Malaga city council, comes after the appearance of these makeshift shelters on the walkways alongside the final stretch of the river sparked surprise and complaints from numerous local residents and passers-by in recent days.

Although until now such structures had usually been sheltered beneath the various bridges spanning the river, on this occasion they had been set up on both banks on a floor of dilapidated planks - many of which were broken and rotten - in a location exposed to extreme damp.

(SUR)

Social services had already identified their occupants, who had even set aside outdoor spaces to lay out and sort through their belongings and scrap. According to municipal sources regarding the planned operation, the protocol involved giving the occupants prior notice so that they could collect their belongings before the materials were removed - for which a crane lorry from the Pasillo del Matadero was to be used - while the social rights department offered them assistance in finding alternative accommodation.

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The dismantling had become particularly urgent given the weather conditions of recent days. Although the local authorities had been warning these people of the risk involved and urging them to vacate the site, the shelters remained intact on Thursday morning, following the passage of Storm Charles.

(SUR)

The city council points out that the street outreach unit, in coordination with Civil Protection, regularly patrols the most vulnerable areas where homeless people may be found - such as streams or under bridges - to warn them of the danger posed by rainfall and offer them access to municipal support services.

However, the attitude of those who settle by the river towards municipal assistance varies: while some people go to Puerta Única to carry out administrative procedures or receive intercultural mediation - even going so far as to use the municipal reception centre (CAM) despite avoiding admission to shelters - others systematically refuse any assistance or social support.