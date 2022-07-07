Man drowns on popular Malaga beach Despite the efforts of the rescuers and paramedics, nothing could be done other than certify the death of the victim

A man drowned yesterday, Wednesday 6 July, on the La Caleta beach in Malaga city. Despite the rescuers trying to revive the victim and the efforts of the health services personnel, nothing could be done to save his life.

The alert was raised in the early evening, at around 5.45pm, when the beach was packed with bathers. The lifeguards rushed to help the man who, apparently, showed signs of drowning. An ambulance and Local Police patrol also arrived on the scene. However, the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room reported the person had entered cardiorespiratory arrest and did not respond to resuscitation manoeuvres. Despite their efforts, the ambulance crew could do nothing but certify the man's death.