Junta de Andalucía approves a new extension to Malaga’s Plaza Mayor shopping centre The developers have agreed to pay Malaga council 3.8 million euros and build a new park with a football pitch

The extensions will take up some of the present parking areas. / sur

A new extension to the Plaza Mayor shopping and leisure centre in Malaga, which was announced over a year ago, has taken a step further towards becoming reality as the Junta de Andalucía has now given a favourable response to the study into the environmental impact of the project.

The companies that own the centre (Plaza Mayor Shopping, Doc Málaga Siteco and Doc Málaga Siteco Phase 2) plan to invest 105 million euros in the extension, and say it will create 500 new jobs.

The Malaga urban masterplan (PGOU) will have to be modified to allow the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet to be extended by 14,000 square metres to the east, taking up part of what is currently the car park for the Mercadona supermarket, and the Plaza Mayor Shopping centre by 7,500 square metres to the west, occupying part of the parking areas beside the Guadalmar dual carriageway. New underground parking spaces will be created to compensate for those lost at ground level.

According to a agreement made previously with Malaga city hall, the council will receive 3.8 million euros in exchange for the planning permission for this extension and the city will gain a 53,725-square-metre recreation park by the San Julián district, between the MA-20 and Porcelanosa, which will be built by the developers of Plaza Mayor and will include a football pitch.

The plans also include improvements to the service roads around the shopping centre, such as making the Camino de Guadalmar wider between the golf course and the roundabout at the entrance to the GUadalmar residential area.

Now that the environmental impact report has been accepted, the council can go ahead and modify the PGOU. The developers are confident that this can be done in time for the works to begin in mid-2023.