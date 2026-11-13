Malaga court releases lorry driver who crashed into electric taxi after establishing there was no speeding

The court in Malaga has released the driver who was behind the lorry's wheel when it overturned onto an electric taxi in the Carlos Haya false tunnel on Wednesday night ... . According to the investigation, the driver was not speeding at the time of the accident and there was no alcohol or drugs in his system.

Although the investigators' initial hypothesis pointed to speeding, the enquiries have ruled out this possibility and the investigation is continuing to establish the causes of the accident. An overloaded cargo is one of the theories.

According to sources, the court has asked the Local Police for reports on the possible causes, while the driver, who emerged from the accident virtually unscathed, remains under investigation for allegedly committing the offence of reckless driving resulting in serious injury.

The accident took place at around 8.10 pm, when the lorry lost control and overturned onto a taxi. Firefighters attended the scene and managed to free the 51-year-old taxi driver after two hours of intensive efforts. He remains in hospital but his life is not in danger.

Traffic in the area (the MA-20 road) returned to normal in the early hours on Friday, following the complex removal of the vehicles and surface road repair work.

The roads authority has repaired the tunnel's electrical switchboard and the safety barrier separating the Valle Inclán slip road from the main carriageway of the MA-20.

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