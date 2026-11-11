112 incident
Lorry overturns and crushes taxi in Carlos Haya tunnel in Malaga city
The incident took place at around 8.10pm this Wednesday
Ortega Prados tunnel - commonly known as the Carlos Haya ‘false tunnel’ - has once again been the scene of a dramatic accident.
A lorry overturned and ... landed on a taxi, according to initial reports from the 112 Andalucía emergency service regarding this incident, which took place at around 8.10pm this Wednesday.
Firefighters, the Guardia Civil Traffic Unit, road maintenance crews and the emergency medical services have attended the scene. At the time of writing, it is not known whether there have been any injuries or fatalities as a result of the accident.