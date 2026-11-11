Lorry overturns and crushes taxi in Carlos Haya tunnel in Malaga city

Image of the lorry overturned on top of the taxi.

Raquel Merino Málaga 11/11/2026 Actualizado a las 21:08h.

Ortega Prados tunnel - commonly known as the Carlos Haya ‘false tunnel’ - has once again been the scene of a dramatic accident.

A lorry overturned and ... landed on a taxi, according to initial reports from the 112 Andalucía emergency service regarding this incident, which took place at around 8.10pm this Wednesday.