Investigation into Malaga bullfighter’s death: First person of interest summoned to court

Photo of the bull Sonajerillo that shows the state of its horns after the fatal incident.

Juan Cano and Antonio M. Romero Malaga 06/05/2026 a las 11:28h.

The death of retired bullfighter Ricardo Ortiz has moved into the courtroom as a Malaga judge began formal proceedings to determine if a breach of workplace safety led to the fatal incident.

At the heart of the investigation is José María Garzón, the head of Lances de Futuro, the firm responsible for managing the historic bullring. He has been summoned to testify on 15 May as the first official person of interest in a case that has sent shockwaves through the bullfighting community.

The tragedy occurred at approximately 7.40 pm on Good Friday, as Ortiz was performing his duties as a corralero (cattle hand) for Lances de Futuro, the company that manages the venue.

The Emergency: 112 Andalucía received an urgent alert, prompting a rapid response from the National Police, Local Police, and 061 paramedics.

Fatal Injuries: Despite the immediate arrival of medical teams, the severity of the goring meant Ortiz could only be pronounced dead at the scene.

Official Investigation: While police sources indicated the event was a workplace accident, the Homicide Group opened a standard investigation to clarify the exact circumstances leading to the fatal contact in the pens

The incident occurred at approximately 7.40 pm on 3 April, when Ortiz was fatally gored by a 507kg bull named Sonajerillo. While early signs point to a workplace accident, the National Police and the High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) are scrutinising the specific circumstances that allowed the animal to be out of its holding pen at that moment.

Adding to the complexity of the case is a potential regulatory discrepancy regarding the bull’s condition. Investigators have noted that Sonajerillo was found with severely damaged horns following the encounter, yet no authorisation had been granted to perform any procedures on this specific animal.

While a minor repair had been permitted for a different bull slated for the following day’s Corrida Picassiana, Sonajerillo was not included in that mandate, raising questions about the handling and preparation of the livestock behind the scenes.

As the court awaits the final autopsy results and further forensic reports, sources suggest that the scope of the investigation could broaden. For now, the focus remains on whether the management protocols at La Malagueta met the rigorous safety standards required for such a high-risk environment, or if negligence played a role in the loss of a veteran professional.