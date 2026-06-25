Ibis hotel in flames again a month on from initial outbreak

Flames in the last-floor windows of the Ibis hotel in Malaga.

Isabel Méndez 25/06/2026 Actualizado a las 11:18h.

The Ibis hotel in Malaga was in flames again on Wednesday night, just hours before the one-month anniversary of the fire that started on 25 May.

On 24 June, flames were once again visible through a couple of windows. It was around 10pm when the permanently stationed fire crews reported the latest incident.

The fire that completely destroyed the hotel and the Le Grand Café restaurant has reignited multiple times over the past month. This has prompted permanent monitoring so that firefighters can react as quickly as possible.

Municipal sources told SUR a few days ago that they will be monitoring the situation until the fire is completely extinguished. One of the biggest triggers is the large amount of wood in the building, which is slowing its combustion.

The strategy has been to let it burn until there is no more possibility of combustion. Shortly after the first fire, authorities decided to tackle the flame entirely from the outside due to the risk of the building collapsing.

The fire department does not have specialised machinery to demolish facades and reach confined areas.

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