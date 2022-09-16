Malaga's hospitality sector reacts to "campaign of harassment" by city residents annoyed at noise levels The Mahos association is offering legal advice to its members who are considering taking action through the courts against people who are publishing photos online of businesses accompanied by hostile messages

Nightime noise levels in the city centre have returned to pre-pandemic levels. / ÑITO SALAS

The return to normal hotel occupancy rates after the pandemic has led to an increase in complaints about noise from city centre residents.

In response the Asociación de Hosteleros de Málaga (Mahos) issued a statement on Wednesday 14 September in which they claim to have received “insults and slander” from neighbourhood groups and individual citizens “both on social media networks and in real life”.

Mahos president Javier Frutos said there was a “campaign of harassment towards the hospitality industry” by people who are publishing photos online of businesses accompanied by hostile messages.

Mahos said it is offering legal advice to all of its members who chose to take legal action against the online postings.

“The association will advise any businessman who feels that his rights to work are being violated,” Mahos said in a statement.

The association said that the latest study on noise complaints conducted by the city hall, which analysed the period between 2017 and 2020, found that the hotel and catering sector was “far behind” complaints received about neighbourhood behavior and general street noise.