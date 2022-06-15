Man arrested after going to Malaga hospital with severe stomach pain and surgeons remove 17 pellets of hashish Doctors found the cause of the 62-year-old's discomfort after carrying out various tests, and he needed an emergency operation for a perforated intestine

A man who went to a Malaga hospital on 11 June complaining of severe stomach pain ended up having 17 pellets containing hashish removed by surgery. Doctors found the cause of his pain after carrying out various tests, and he needed an emergency operation for a perforated intestine.

The hospital staff notified the police of the discovery, and officers arrested the 62-year-old after the operation. In a statement, the National Police have said it appeared that he had swallowed the pellets “in circumstances which are being investigated” and that because he was unable to expel them naturally and began to feel very unwell he went to the hospital.

The patient, who apparently has a police record for offences of a similar nature, is still in hospital, suffering from peritonitis.

Police sources say the pellets contained about 200 grammes of hashish.