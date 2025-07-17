Young man beaten unconscious by group of attackers outside Malaga equestrian club

A young man who had been partying at the Malaga equestrian club, specifically in the area set aside for events around a swimming pool, was attacked by a group wearing dark clothing and left unconscious on the ground. By the time the emergency services arrived, the perpetrators had already fled the scene.

It happened on Saturday 12 July, shortly after 10pm, when the Isla Pool Club, a leisure venue within the La Hípica complex, was closing its doors and customers were leaving the premises. The attack took place outside the premises in the car park.

Without saying a word, according to the various sources consulted by SUR, the alleged assailants approached the young man and began to kick and punch him. At least eight calls were received by the emergency services alerting them to the attack, which left the victim lying on the ground, bleeding from the nose and unconscious.

It seems that the alleged perpetrators of the attack tried to enter the club half an hour before closing time, and were refused entry by security staff. It was the security guards themselves who intervened in the attack and called an ambulance for the injured young man. At that point, the suspects allegedly fled at high speed in two vehicles and a motorbike.

The 112 emergency service operators alerted the Local Police and the National Police, according to municipal sources. Medical professionals also arrived at the scene, who confirmed that the injured man had been transferred to the Hospital Regional de Málaga, although SUR has not been able to ascertain his condition.

For the moment, there is no record of the victim having lodged a complaint with the police, which prevents the National Police from opening an investigation to try to clarify the facts, according to police sources.