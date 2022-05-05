Greenpeace activists scale power plant chimney in Malaga to protest use of ‘Russian gas’ The environmental group claims that Spain’s Naturgy gas supplier is helping to fund the invasion of Ukraine

Some 30 activists from the environmental organisation Greenpeace slipped past the security controls at Malaga’s combined cycle power plant, which is located in the Technology Park, early this Thursday morning, 5 May and are occupying the facility.

The reason for the action, which is part of the NGO’s usual strategy, is to highlight the alleged use of gas from Russia for the operation of the plant, which, according to the group, means that Spain is “paying for” the invasion of Ukraine.

Protesters have scattered themselves throughout the facilities, and they have unfurled a 15-metre banner from one of the cooling tower chimneys, as well as other smaller ones at the entrance. Several National Police crews are managing the protest.

"Accomplice of Putin's war machine"

"We have come to the Malaga power plant to report that Naturgy, generating electricity by burning Russian gas, is an accomplice of Putin's war machine, because that gas comes from a public company linked to the Russian government," said the coordinator of the Greenpeace fossil fuel campaign, Paco del Pozo.

According to the environmental group, Naturgy is the largest buyer of Russian gas in Spain, and the Greenpeace action is calling for a stop to the importing and burning of fossil fuels from that country. “The exorbitant profits that the company obtains from the sale of that electricity are stained with blood because they are used to finance the war,” Del Pozo claimed.

A Naturgy spokesperson told SUR that the company was not going to make a comment on the event; although, as it is an essential installation for the electricity supply, the security protocols will be reviewed.