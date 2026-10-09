German giant Daimler secures major contract for 54 new buses for Malaga's public transport

The ЕМТ (Mаlaga's public transport company) has awarded Daimler Buses España, S.A. the multi-million contract for the purchase of 54 12-metre- ... long hybrid buses, intended. The contract was awarded for a total of 29.72 million euros, slightly lower than the tender price. The agreement includes the option to order up to 20 additional buses.

Of the 54 units recently awarded, 32 will enter service in 2027 and 22 the following year.

From a technical perspective, the vehicles are standard-type low-floor diesel-hybrid city buses, fitted with three doors, approximately 12 metres in length and with a power output of around 221 kW, equivalent to some 300 CV.

In terms of accessibility, the fleet features a dual ramp system (automatic and manual) at the central door, a designated space on the central platform for at least one wheelchair and a kneeling mechanism on the right-hand side to adjust the vehicle's height when necessary.

Delivery

The contract period will commence on the date of its formalisation and run for two years, with the option to agree to an extension for a further year. The successful tenderer is based in Sámano (Cantabria).

In this lucrative contract, the German giant's bid came ahead of those from Solaris, Scania and Iveco.

Daimler Buses GmbH, formerly EvoBus GmbH, is a German manufacturer of buses and coaches headquartered in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck. Its products are marketed under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands.

EMT is currently implementing a plan to completely renew its fleet. In May this year, its board of directors approved the tender documents for the supply of these 54 12-metre hybrid buses. The aim is to modernise an ageing fleet and the cost will be spread across the financial years 2027 to 2029.

By financial year

According to the EMT's technical report, the number of vehicles to be put into service in 2026 will be higher than initially forecast. Consequently, the number of buses will rise from 63 to 74 in the 2025-2026 period, bringing the average age of the fleet to 8.5 years by the end of this financial year. The cost of each bus amounts to 460,000 euros.

Deliveries will begin next year and the aim is for the average age of Malaga's buses to fall to 7 years by the end of the process.

"The original plans will also be amended due to current market conditions regarding electric and hybrid vehicles and the need to build a new substation in the Los Prados area to provide the necessary electrical power. This project would delay the addition of new vehicles to the fleet," the city council has stated.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city