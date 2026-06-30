From dogs to birds and tortoises: Málaga’s pet cemetery has carried out over 700 burials

Small graves serve as a reminder of those who were once the best friends of the people of Malaga: dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, rodents, a ... ferret and a tortoise. On the ground where they rest in peace lie their favourite toys, flowers and the odd photograph.

Malaga’s municipal pet cemetery, which opened on 24 June 2024, has established itself as a facility that meets a need which, until then, had not been addressed by the public sector. Over the past two years, the facility, managed by Parcemasa, has carried out 748 burials.

The records show that 673 cremations were carried out, of which 295 were individual and the remaining 378 were collective. In addition, the remains of 65 animals were buried in the woods, while the ashes of a further ten were placed in urns and buried in the garden set aside for this purpose. Dogs make up the majority of the animals, with a total of 504, ahead of cats, which account for 213 services. There were also rabbits (21), birds (five) and rodents (three), as well as a ferret and a tortoise.

Statistics show a gradual increase in activity at this site, situated on a plot within Malaga’s cemetery park (San Gabriel), although the facilities, equipment and services provided there are independent.

The city council has agreements with around fifteen vets who supplement the services contracted directly by private individuals

The city council currently has agreements with around fifteen veterinary clinics, which complement the services contracted directly by private individuals. So far this year, 242 services have been provided through both channels: 221 cremations (93 individual and 128 collective), 15 burials and six ash interments, involving 163 dogs, 71 cats, six rabbits, one bird and one rodent.

Infrastructure

The pet cemetery, the construction and opening of which involved an investment of 1,168,846.37 euros, consists of a circular building with a total floor area of around one thousand square metres dedicated to public services (reception area, administrative office, veterinary surgery, an ashes collection room, toilets and a farewell room), a separate crematorium capable of accommodating animals weighing up to 200 kilogrammes and, outside, gardens for the interment of ashes in urns and an area designated as a burial ground in a natural setting, both on a leasehold basis.

Another view of the cemetery. (SUR)

Both professionals and members of the public can access information and the full range of services offered by this new facility via the website https://elparque.es/ and by telephone on 952 624 104 and 900 500 520, or by requesting information via email at 'info@elparque.es' or by visiting the customer service offices, open from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm and from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

A comprehensive service

As well as cremations and burials, the cemetery also offers other services such as the collection and transport of deceased animals and the organisation of farewell ceremonies. It also benefits from the support of Parcemasa’s psychological team and acts as a point of contact with vets for any necessary arrangements. Furthermore, it promotes the responsible adoption of animals.

The aim, therefore, is to provide a comprehensive service, from the collection of the deceased animal and its transfer to the dedicated cold store for animals, through to the management of the burial site or the handover of the ashes if cremation is chosen.

In setting the fees, account has been taken of the prices charged at other pet cemeteries in Spain and at animal crematoria in the province, as well as the feasibility study carried out prior to the facility’s opening.

The aim is to provide a comprehensive service, from the collection of the animal and its transport to the mortuary through to burial or cremation

The opening of the municipal pet cemetery forms part of the initiatives the city council has been implementing in the field of animal protection and welfare. Of particular note is the service provided by the Municipal Animal Protection Centre (Cepam), which since 2007 has provided the city with suitable facilities for the collection and care of abandoned or lost animals, and from where responsible adoption is promoted and a zero-euthanasia policy is in place.

This facility has undergone an expansion and refurbishment programme to further improve the care provided, with new areas for dogs and cats, the refurbishment of the equine section and the creation of a new quarantine facility. In addition, an adoption programme has been launched which includes an assessment of the animals’ temperament and training for adopters, and a network of volunteers has been set up to work alongside municipal staff to ensure the welfare of the animals in the shelter.

Initiatives

In addition, the city council operates a 24-hour veterinary emergency service and outpatient clinic for both animals housed at the Cepam and those rescued by the animal collection service outside the opening hours of the municipal facilities.

Meanwhile, progress continues to be made in creating ‘pet-friendly’ spaces. In this regard, Malaga city council was a pioneer in 2017 when it stipulated in the municipal animal welfare by-law that pets may enter establishments, unless expressly prohibited.

Dog parks are also being created in neighbourhoods and even in the city’s woodland parks (22 in total) to provide dogs with suitable areas for exercise and walking, in conditions that meet the highest standards of safety and hygiene. The city also has a dog beach at La Araña, next to the Totalán stream.